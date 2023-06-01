Aggrieved Lekki residents protest illegal street gates, access code





…..Send SoS to Gov. Sanwo-Olu

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Some aggrieved landlords in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos State, have called on Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to intervene in illegal street gates and road Access Codes instituted by the North-East Lekki Neighbourhood Association, NELNA.

The aggrieved property owners, led by Prince Ayoola Ojeikere, protested the blockage of Admiralty Road and demanded for Access Code to ply them by the NELNA.

Describing the road blockage through the erection of gates as an infringement of residents’ rights to movement on public roads, Ojeikere, the spokesman called on Sanwo-Olu to stop the construction of such gates on government roads and issuance of Access Codes to ply them.

According to him, some group of people by the name of the residents association have been taking laws into their hands for selfish interests in the area, thereby making life difficult for others.

Ojeikere, whose property is on Fatai Arobieke Street, lamented that the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper