Bandits release 14 more abductees in Niger





….Demand motorcycles as ransom

By Wole Mosadomi

Minna—Bandits have released 14 more abductees kidnapped after spending 76 days in the hideout of the bandits leaving only seven still in their hideouts.

They were all abducted from Adunu and Kwagana communities in Paikoro Local Government Area and Beni community in Munya Local Government Area of Niger State.

This brings to 49, the number of the victims that have so far been released by the gunmen out of the 56 abducted.

Most of those abducted gained their freedom after the purchase of motorcycles as demanded by the bandits depending on how many demanded by the terrorists.

Our correspondent gathered that the bandits are now demanding for motorcycles from the victims’ family as ramsom.

Sources from the area revealed that most of the motorcycles the bandits were using have been destroyed by the security, thereby incapacitating their movement, hence their demand for new motorcycles.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper