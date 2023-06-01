Fuel pump price can go down at any time, NNPC boss assures Nigerians





The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Dr Mele Kyari has disclosed that the current high petrol price has the capacity to fall any moment from now.

Recall that petrol pump prices skyrocketed across the country which has led to queues at filling stations following the inaugural speech of President Bola Tinubu announcing the fuel subsidy removal.

Reacting to the situation of things regarding fuel, Kyari said the new petrol pump price is reflective of the current market cost of the commodity in an interview with Arise TV on Thursday.

Although the President’s media team had explained that the implementation of the policy would start this month, the effects are already being felt jerking the price of the product to high rates.

The NNPC, which supported the president’s declaration, revealed the adjustment of the pump price and its retail outlets nationwide, saying that the adjusted pump price conforms with…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper