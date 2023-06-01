I’m in two relationships, both partners are friends – BBNaija’s Hermes





Former Big Brother Naija reality star, Hermes Iyele has revealed that he is still in a polyamorous relationship and his partners are friends.

Recall that Hermes disclosed in the Big Brother House that he is seeing two women.

He revealed his relationship status while appearing as a guest on the latest episode of BTS Reality podcast..

The reality star said, “I am still in two relationships. Both of them are friends.

“For me, I can only operate on the truth. That truth is that, I be ashawo and I will do ashawo things. I can like more than one woman. And I will tell you that I’m with this person, if you are not fine with it, find what you like.”

He also confirmed that his partners are seeing other men.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper