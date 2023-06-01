IPAC urges FG to conduct forensic inquiry on subsidy regime amidst removal plans





By Luminous Jannamike

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has expressed its opinion on the issue of subsidy removal in Nigeria, saying that while it is a necessary evil for the economic development of the country, it would have been better to implement it at a more suitable time.

This is in view of existing laws such as the Petroleum Industry Act 2022 and appropriation Act 2023, as well as the President’s commitment to govern by the rule of law.

Briefing journalists in Abuja on Thursday, IPAC National Chairman, Engr. Yabagi Sani, also urged the government to set up a forensic enquiry on the subsidy regime to uncover any perceived corruption in the sector.

The call came in the wake of President Bola Tinubu’s recent expression of his desire to end fuel subsidy in Nigeria.

While acknowledging the urgency of addressing the dire economic situation of the country, IPAC believes that a forensic audit of the subsidy regime is necessary to ensure transparency and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper