Just In: EFCC grills ex-Ekiti Gov Fayemi 





The operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has grilled the immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi.

Vanguard gathered that Fayemi arrived the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Commission at about 10am today (Thursday).

The former Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) was grilled by a team of investigators over allegations of misappropriation of funds to the tune of about N4billion during his administration.

Recall that in May 2023, it was reported that Fayemi, through his lawyer, Adeola Omotunde, SAN, pleaded with the EFCC to allow him to present a book in honour of the former President Muhammadu Buhari, on May 19, before honouring the agency’s invitation for questioning over allegations of money laundering.

The spokesperson for the anti-graft agency, Wilson Uwujaren, declined comment concerning the matter.

“I can’t speak concerning that, please,” Uwujaren said.

Meanwhile, apart from Fáyẹmí, the EFCC has…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper