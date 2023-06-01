Lagos ban on RTEAN, NURTW: NLC, TUC protest at Govt House





By Elizabeth Adegbesan

LEADERS of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, yesterday, stormed the Lagos State Government House, in Alausa, protesting the continued ban on the activities of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, RTEAN, and the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW.

Among labour leaders at the protest were Secretary General of TUC, Nuhu Toro; Deputy General-Secretary of NLC, Ismail Bello; President of TUC/Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, Festus Osifo, and Lagos State Chairman of TUC, Gbenga Ekundayo.

Toro explained that the labour leaders were at the Lagos government house to demand the unbanning of both RTEAN and the NURTW by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, among others.

Mr Olasunkanmi Ojo from the Ministry of Transportation, who received the protest letter on behalf of Governor Sanwo-Olu, assured the labour leaders that the Governor would…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper