Nintendo ends online sales of games in Russia





Nintendo has said it will no longer sell games in Russia through its online store as the Japanese giant winds down operations in the increasingly isolated country.

The changes, which were announced and came into effect on Wednesday, follow Nintendo’s suspension of product shipments to Russia in March 2022 after the invasion of Ukraine.

Russian customers can still re-download previously purchased content but no new payments can be made or new accounts created, a Nintendo statement said.

Following the shipment suspension and “as a result of the economic outlook, Nintendo of Europe has decided to wind down operations of its Russian subsidiary”, it said.

“Payment information tied to Nintendo accounts, such as credit card or PayPal account details, has been deleted for security reasons.”

Nintendo’s eShop was already “under maintenance” in Russia because its payment provider had stopped ruble transactions.

A growing number of multinationals have fully or partially…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper