Police kill 2 suspected kidnappers, rescue victims in Delta





By Akpokona Omafuaire, WARRI

THE Delta State Police Command said it has neutralised two suspected kidnappers, recovered arms and ammunition and rescued victims after a fierce shoot-out as others flee.

In a statement, yesterday, Delta Police imagemaker, Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident, saying: “As part of strategies emplaced by the command to check the activities of kidnappers and armed robbers in Warri, Ughelli and other parts of the state and nip it in the bud, the state Commissioner of Police, Wale Abass, directed DPOs and tactical commanders to step up their game and be ahead of these criminals in order to get them flushed out of the state.

“Consequently, on 31/5/2023, about 0120hrs, Aliyu Shaba led operatives from Ovwian Aladja division and embarked on a confidence building proactive patrol along DSC/Effurrun Road. During the patrol, the DPO received a distress call that a man and his wife (name withheld) were kidnapped and their Lexus SUV was taken…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper