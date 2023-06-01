Subsidy: Primary, secondary school students stranded over hike in fare





Some FCT primary pupils and secondary school students have been reported stranded at various bus stops early Thursday in Abuja over a hike in transport fare, the sequel to the increase in the pump price of petrol.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the students spotted had to resort to begging motorists and other passengers to ease their burden.

At the Durumi AP filling station junction where passengers often board vehicles, school children were seen sitting by the roadside for inability to pay their transport fares.

A student who identified as Aishat said from the junction to her school, she used to pay N100, but the commercial drivers now charge as much as N300.

She called on the Federal Government to intervene quickly by providing palliatives to help reduce their burden, adding that most of her colleagues might not attend school due to the hike.

Another student, John Aina, claimed that he used to pay N200 from the same junction to his school…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper