Akinwumi Adesina, 21 others to spearhead global fight against malnutrition





UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has appointed Dr Akinwumi Adesina and 21 other leaders to spearhead the fight against malnutrition in all its forms as members of the Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) Movement Lead Group.

Adesina, who is currently the President of African Development Bank was appointed together with two Nigerians – Mr Mansur Muhtar, Vice President, Islamic Development Bank. and Ms Ndidi Nwuneli, Executive Chair, Sahel Consulting Agriculture and Nutrition.

SUN Movement, initiated in 2010 by the former Secretary-General, continues its drive to improve nutrition for all people, everywhere, with the stewardship of 22 appointed global leaders who are committed to fighting malnutrition in all its forms as members of the SUN Movement Lead Group.

Appointed by Guterres, these prominent figures are committed to championing nutrition, and steering the SUN Movement and its mission to eradicate malnutrition in all its forms by 2030.

Some three billion people,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper