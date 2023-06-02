Arase commends IGP Alkali-Baba for massive promotions of junior officers





…Says I will make Police job attractive once again

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Dr. Solomon Arase, former Inspector General of Police has said he is building a new Police force that will once again be attractive to the Nigerian youths.

He noted that in less than two months, he has succeeded in creating a cordial working relationship between the Commission and the Nigeria Police Force where both parties now work not to compete but complement each other.

“There is now respect for the clearly defined responsibilities of the two institutions and they now operate with mutual respect and shared vision, he noted.

Dr. Arase said he has also made a success of his stakeholders conversations immediately on resumption of duty at the Commission and is happy that he has united the Civil Society Organisations in support of the Commission and the Nigeria Police Force.

The PSC Chairman said he has continued to engage international donor…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper