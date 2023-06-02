At least 120 dead, 850 hurt in India rail crash





At least 120 people were killed, more than 850 more were injured and many others are feared trapped after a grisly three-train collision late Friday in eastern India’s Odisha state, local officials said.

Images broadcast on local stations showed smashed train compartments torn open with blood-stained holes of twisted metal, and scores of passengers lying beside the tracks near Balasore, about 200 kilometres (125 miles) from the state capital Bhubaneswar.

“We have more than 120 deaths per the last count and the number is increasing as there are a lot of serious injuries, head injuries,” Sudhanshu Sarangi, director general of Odisha Fire Services, told AFP from the accident site.

“A very sad incident and the prognosis is not good”.

Odisha state’s chief secretary Pradeep Jena confirmed that “about 850 injured people have been sent to hospitals”, with rescue work ongoing.

“Our top priority now is rescuing (the passengers) and providing health support to the injured,” he…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper