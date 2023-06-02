Benue Gov dissolves State Assembly





By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia on Friday, dissolved the 9th Benue Assembly following a dissolution order read by the clerk of the house, Mr. Benard Nule, during plenary.

According to the Clerk, the dissolution order was carried out in compliance with section 105(3) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

He explained that the dissolution which came shortly after a valedictory session by the outgone House was done to pave way for the inauguration of the 10th Assembly.

Earlier, former Speaker of the 9th Assembly, Mr. Titus Uba who commended his colleagues and staff of the Assembly for their contributions to the successes recorded by the Assembly stressed that the outgone Assembly “processed 60 bills, 54 were passed into law for assent while six expired.”

He explained that during the life of the Assembly, “53 motions were taken and 121 resolutions were made to address issues of state and welfare of citizens. While 66…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper