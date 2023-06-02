Breast cancer drug shown to reduce recurrence risk





Even when the disease is caught early, breast cancer recurrence is relatively commonplace — and for survivors, the prospect can be daunting.

A drug developed by Swiss pharmaceutical maker Novartis reduced this risk by a quarter in a large group of early-stage survivors of the most common type of breast cancer, according to clinical trial results presented Friday at the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s (ASCO) annual meeting, offering patients new hope.

The study of ribociclib, which belongs to a newer class of drugs known as molecularly targeted therapies, was described as a “very important and practice-changing clinical trial,” by ASCO expert Rita Nanda, who was not involved in the research.

The majority of the two million new breast cancers diagnosed globally are in the early phases of disease, defined as stages I through III.

“The current standard of therapy for these patients is surgery followed by chemotherapy… or radiation, then followed by between five and…





