Crush oil thieves, other felons, Tinubu orders security agencies





—Says Nigeria can’t be on its knees while other countries ‘re making progress

—Mandates security heads to come up with a blueprint

—To change security architecture soon

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday told Service Chiefs and heads of security and intelligence agencies to crush anyone involved in oil theft, saying that his administration will not tolerate such menace.

The President also said as far as he is concerned, Nigeria should not go on her knees as a result of security challenges while other countries are working, moving forward and recording tremendous achievements.

President Tinubu stated this in his maiden official meeting with Security and intelligence heads led by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Briefing State House correspondents after the meeting that lasted about two hours, the National Security Adviser, NSA, Major Gen. Bafana Monguno (retd), said the President has directed…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper