Dear Bunmi, my step-daughter’s hostile





FEW weeks ago, I attended my step-daughter’s wedding with my husband of 20 years. As usual, she did subtle things to let me know I wasn’t welcome.

For example, she addressed the invitation to only her father and feigned surprise that I even attended the engagement ceremony.

She’s coming for a visit soon to thank her dad for his financial support and my husband said he would like me to be there, when I made the excuse I had a prior engagement.

I can already imagine how uncomfortable I will feel. If I don’t point out her shortcomings, he pretends not to notice.

I’d always hoped his daughter would grow up and we could be friends but, after the wedding, I reached my limit.

I’m sorry my husband is caught in the middle, but what am I supposed to do?

Charlotte, by e-mail.

Dear Charlotte,

You call addressing an invitation to only one person in a couple subtle? I wouldn’t call it that at all!

I think that’s an intentionally in-your-face message…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper