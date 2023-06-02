Dear Bunmi, wife becomes born again after 15 years of marriage





AFTER almost 15 years of marriage and three well brought up children, my wife has suddenly became born again.

She’s started going to a Pentecostal church. She wanted to take the children, but I put my foot down.

Before she found God, we never attended any church. But she’s now changed, almost overnight, into a person I don’t know and can no longer relate to.

Can we ever be the family we once were? She seems like a stranger to me now.

Harry, by e-mail.

Dear Harry,

Do you know what prompted your wife’s conversion?

People can turn to religion if they’ve been seriously ill; if someone close to them has died; if they’ve had some sort of trauma or decided to radically change their lifestyle.

In these circumstances, religion is a type of therapy and a passing phase that’s helpful at the time; seldom a true long-lasting belief.

Even if she were once perfectly happy and simply embraced religion, once she was exposed to it, it sounds very much like…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper