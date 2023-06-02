Dog lover tackles Hilda Baci, Enioluwa for cooking, eating dog meat





By Emmanuel Okogba

Chef Hilda Baci and influencer, Enioluwa have incurred the wrath of a dog lover for turning her ‘babies’ into a delicacy.

The lady who identified herself as Jackie Idimogu, President of My Dog and I group, expressed a feeling of betrayal considering that she supported Hilda during her cook-a-thon only to get ‘stabbed in the back’ by cooking and eating dogs.

In the referenced video, Hilda was at a table with Enioluwa with a range of Akwa Ibom delicacies where she tried convincing him to have a taste of the dog meat.

“I’m so livid right now. During the cook-a-Thon, members of the My Dog and I group wore their shirts to go and support Hilda. Dogs were present at the cook-a-thon to support Hilda. Now imagine my surprise this evening, scrolling through Instagram, and then I see on a news blog that this same Hilda posted that she is eating a dog with Eniola.” a visibly unhappy Idimogu said

“I’m disappointed in Eniola because you are supposedly the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper