Federal High Court begins annual vacation July 24





By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA – The Federal High Court, on Friday, said it would embark on its annual vacation on July 24.

However, the court, which made the disclosure in a statement that was signed by its Assistant Director of Information, Dr. Catherine Christopher, said it would station six judges to handle cases that may be filed during the vacation period.

According to the court, the vacation judges will sit in Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt.

The statement, read: “By virtue of the provisions of Order 46, Rule 4 (d) of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2019, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Honorable Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, announces its 2023 Annual Vacation and Roster for Vacation Judges.

“The Vacation will commence from Monday, the 24th day of July 2023 to Friday, the 15th day of September, 2023. The Court shall resume sitting on Monday, the 18th day of September, 2023.

“This is in Order for Hon. judges to enjoy their…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper