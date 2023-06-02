I ‘ll work with Tinubu in discharging enormous task ahead – Gbajabiamila 





By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has accepted his appointment as the Chief of Staff (CoS) to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a brief statement to acknowledge the appointment, Gbajabiamila appreciated Tinubu for finding him worthy, saying with his 20 years experience at the national assembly, he was well equipped for the task ahead.

He said “Thank you Mr. President for finding me worthy of being your Chief of Staff.

“Having spent the last 20 years in the Nigerian Parliament, and after winning my 6th term election into the National Assembly, I shall work with Mr President in discharging the enormous task ahead of him for the peace and progress of the federal republic of Nigeria.

“I shall give my best when I take office on June 14 2023 as reflected in Mr. President’s official letter”.

Meanwhile, an abridged profile of Gbajabiamila as made available by his Chief of Staff, Smart Olarewaju indicated that the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper