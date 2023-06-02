Lagos Assembly speakership: Obasa has no rival – Lawmakers-elect





By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The ninth session of the Lagos State House of Assembly / officially ended on Friday with the lawmakers-elect declaring support for Dr. Mudashiru Obasa as Speaker of the 10th Assembly.

The lawmakers-elect, who were physically present at the sitting, spoke with newsmen immediately after the valedictory session of the House presided over by Speaker Obasa.

Speaking on behalf of the returning lawmakers, the immediate past Chief Whip of the House, Mojisola Meranda, said Speaker Obasa had no rival.

Meranda said, “I give it to the Rt. Hon. Speaker Obasa for being able to coordinate 40 members of different backgrounds, different thinking and religions and even different tribes because we had Hon. Jude Idimogu.”

On what qualifies the Speaker for a return, she said: “Obasa is the best man for the job. The experience, capacity and leadership skills are there and I don’t see anybody matching up to him.

“He will be returning as a sixth timer and I…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper