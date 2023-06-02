Mexican police discover 45 bags of body parts in bush





By Biodun Busari

Mexican authorities have found 45 bags containing human body parts which they said could be the ones of the missing call centre staff.

The bags were discovered in a ravine in a suburb of Guadalajara on Wednesday night, according to the state prosecutor’s office in Jalisco.

CNN said the Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office investigating the deaths said it has initial information that the body parts “match the physical characteristics of some of the young people missing employees of the call centre.”

Seven call centre employees were reported missing between May 20 and 22 in the metropolitan area of ​​Guadalajara, in western Mexico.

Luis Joaquín Méndez Ruíz, a Jalisco prosecutor, said they found the human remains inside bags thrown on a lot with a very steep slope.

Forensic experts have yet to determine the number of victims and their identities, CNN said.

The Jalisco Institute of Forensic Sciences is working with the families of those…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper