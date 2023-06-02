Nigerian-Indonesia trade balance up 81% to $4.7bn





By Cynthia Alo

The trade balance between Nigeria and Indonesia has grown from $2.6 billion in 2021 to $4.7 billion in 2022 representing a significant growth of 80.77 percent.

President of the Nigerian-Indonesia Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ishmael Balogun, disclosed this at the ongoing 2023 Equipment and Manufacturing West Africa Exhibition (EMWA 2023), themed, “Reigniting Manufacturing to Drive Economic Growth and Development.

Meanwhile, industry experts have emphasized the importance of embracing technology, human capacity building, and collaboration to reignite the manufacturing sector and drive economic growth and development in Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, Ishmael Balogun, President, Nigerian-Indonesia Chamber of Commerce and Industry, highlighted the significance of bilateral trade and investment, technological advancements, and global engagement.

He said that embracing technological advancements and engaging in global partnerships would enable…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper