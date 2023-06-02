Plateau: You’ve no power to suspend us, former chairmen tell Mutfwang





By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The suspended Chairmen of the 17 local government areas of Plateau State have kicked against their suspension and said such action is potentially damaging to the democratic order.

Recall that the State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang on Thursday approved the suspension of the 17 LGA chairmen to pave the way for the investigation being carried out by the State House of Assembly.

The Special Assistant (Media) to the Governor, Gyang Bere in a statement said, “The Executive Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang receives a correspondent from the Plateau State House of Assembly vide letter Ref No S/PLHA/ADM/124/VOL.VI/XXX dated 1st June 2023 recommending the suspension of the 17 Local Government Areas Chairmen.

“The recommendation for the suspension was based on their inability to make available records of their income and expenditure to the House. In the light of the foregoing, His Excellency hereby approved with immediate effect the suspension of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper