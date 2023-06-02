PPP: Snake Island Port set to attract $1bn investment





By Udeme Akpan

THE Federal Government has granted an approval for the development of Snake Island Port in Lagos by Nigerdock targeted at attracting $1billion private investment while enhancing operations in the Nigerian maritime industry.

The investment is to be executed through Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement, with a new 45-year concession agreement.

In a statement obtained by Vanguard, Nigerdock stated: “In a landmark resolution, the Federal Government of Nigeria approved the commencement, expansion and development of Snake Island Port which is set to be a significant milestone for the Nigerian maritime and shipping industry.

“The investment, which is to be executed through PPP arrangement, is with a new 45-year concession agreement for Snake Island Port with the Federal Government that allows for an expanded operational scope and will attract about $1 billion in private investment.

“This approval highlights the importance of PPPs in driving…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper