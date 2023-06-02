Presidential Tribunal: Peter Obi tenders results of 6 states, 115 LGAs in evidence





By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

Candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi, who is insisting that he won the presidential election held on February 25, on Thursday, produced certified copies of results of the election from six states of the federation, to support his claim.

Obi tendered the results, which were obtained from 115 Local Government Areas, LGAs, in evidence before the Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC, sitting in Abuja.

Though Obi’s legal team was led by Prof. Awa Kalu, SAN, however, the election results, which were contained in Forms EC8A, were tendered from the Bar by one of his lawyers, Chief Emeka Opoko, SAN.

The first set of results of the election that was tendered before the court by the LP candidate who came third in the presidential election was from 15 out of 22 LGAs of Rivers State.

Despite opposition by all the respondents in the matter, Justice Haruna Tsammani-led’s five-member panel admitted the Rivers state results and marked…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper