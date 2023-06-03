As the baton changes…





By Muyiwa Adetiba

On Inauguration Day, the rains came early, preceded by gutsy winds in many parts of Lagos. The optimistic would call them showers of blessings. The pessimistic would however, read ominous signs to the early morning downpour.

According to folk lore, rains signify birth. They signify renewal. They signify cleansing. Many people would be hoping that these positive things took place on May 29. Yet, few people would want it to rain when they have important events because rains can also be disruptive. The fury and intensity of rains can cause untold damage to lives and properties.

Many people would therefore be hoping that the things we know as ‘shelter’ in our lives were not blown away due to the event on Monday. We can take solace in the fact that last Monday’s rains were not furious and intense, and should not therefore, be a prophetic foretaste of political and economic damage to livelihood that a bad regime change could cause.

I had prepared…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper