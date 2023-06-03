Death Rumor: Akeredolu’s whereabouts shouldn’t be secret — SDP, PDP insist





By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Opposition parties in Ondo state have insisted that the whereabouts of the indisposed state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, shouldn’t be a secret.

Akeredolu has been indisposed for some time and he shuttles between Nigeria and abroad for medical treatment.

Reacting to his non-appearance in public for weeks, the state chairman of the Social Democratic Party, Stephen Adewale, raised concern over his medical condition.

Adewale said that ” his medical records needed not to be shrouded in secrecy.

Adewale said in the statement that “In the past 24 hours, the rumour of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s poor health has dominated the media and spread like wildfire in Ondo State.

“While it is no longer news that Governor Akeredolu is dealing with health issues as this was made clear in the viral voice note that was released by Ondo State First Lady, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu, in recent weeks, the governor’s rumoured battle with blood cancer, his…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper