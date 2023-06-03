Gov Abba begins demolition of illegal structures in Kano





By Bashir Bello, KANO

Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf on Saturday rolled out bulldozers and begin the demolition of illegal structures erected on public properties.

It was gathered that wee hours of Saturday morning, the task force set up by the Governor had demolition a three-storey building with 90 shops along the race course popularly known as Filin Sukuwa.

The demolition was coming barely less than a week after the assumption of office as the Governor of the state.

Recall that the Governor during his inaugural speech had revoked all sold public places and assets by his predecessor by ordering security agencies to take over all such public properties.

Recall also, the Governor said he will set up a panel of inquiry to ensure perpetrators and those who abetted stealing of such government properties, assets and looted funds were brought to book.

Confirming the development in a statement issued to newsmen, the Chief Press Secretary, Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper