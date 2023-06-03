Hajj: Katsina transports 1,070 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia — Official





No fewer than 1,070 out of the 4,913 pilgrims from Katsina State had so far been transported to Saudi Arabia for the 2023 pilgrimage.

The spokesperson of the State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Badaru Bello-Karofi, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Katsina.

Bello-Karofi said the pilgrims, who were transported in two flights, comprised those from Daura and Mani zones.

He explained that the first flight departed Umaru Musa Yar’adua International Airport, Katsina, on Wednesday, with 543 pilgrims from Daura zone.

Bello-Karofi said that the flight had since landed at King Abdul’Azeez International Airport, Jeddah safely and the pilgrims were now in Madina performing their religious obligations.

He added that the second flight with 527 pilgrims from Mani zone left Katsina at about 2:04 a.m. and arrived King Abdul’azeez International Airport, Jeddah safely.

Bello-Karofi said that all the pilgrims were in good health,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper