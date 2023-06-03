How Tinubu can escape Buhari’s first booby trap





By Emmanuel Aziken

It’s an irony that the fortunes of the Nigerian petroleum industry were at the worst under the longest serving minister of petroleum in the country’s history, Muhammadu Buhari.

Even more astounding is the fact that the last eight-year spell was not Buhari’s first time as minister of petroleum, having occupied that portfolio during the Olusegun Obasanjo military administration.

However, experience appeared to mean nothing as all critical indicators nosedived in the last eight years of Buhari as minister of petroleum and president of the country.

At a time when many producing countries were smiling to the bank following spinoffs from the Ukraine-Russia war, Nigeria, which at one time used to cry for increased production quota could not meet its 1.8 million bpd quota.

Indeed, Nigeria achieved its maximum production level of 2.486 million bpd in November 2005 during the Olusegun Obasanjo administration. The country, however, reached its lowest…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper