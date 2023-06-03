Iconic looks of Tiwa Savage that earned her the nickname ‘African baddest gyal’





By BENJAMIN NJOKU

Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage has always proved to everyone that she’s the ‘baddest gyal’ in Africa, both on stage and in reality.

Oftentimes, the mother of one has set the internet agog with her raunchy outfits, while damning people’s nagging. If she’s not adorning a transparent white singlet or body hug that clearly revealed her nipples, or something out of a fairytale, she’s whetting the appetite of her 16.9 million followers on Instagram with her sizzling and daring photos that could raise one’s temperature.

Call exposing her cleavages as part of her stock in trade, and you may not be wrong. Tiwa Savage is indeed an incredible charmer, who tries to live up to her nickname, “the baddest gyal in Africa.’

Indeed, some of the iconic photos which the songstress shared on Instagram are timeless despite being slammed by many following her dress sense. One of such photos caused a buzz on social media some time ago after she was seen wearing a braless top,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper