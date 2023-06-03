Jagaban has grabbed the bulls by the horns





By Dr. Ugoji Egbujo

Some said he went off script. They said the script said ‘end of June’. They argued he should have consulted with labour unions and worked out the cushions before pulling the subsidy rug off the feet of the masses. But it seems Jagaban has not come to play. He wobbled a bit but didn’t backtrack. Effectively, he has taken two mad bulls by the horns. Petrol subsidies and multiple naira exchange rates have long tormented the fatherland. All that remains is how he guides the bulls through to the abattoir with minimal collateral disruptions.

The troubles of Nigeria are naked. They are not occult. They don’t come as masquerades. They are bare-faced. The failure of our governments to confront them is a bizarre real-life tragedy. The petrol subsidy has been a bull goring the country into penury. At the cost of about 4 trillion naira a year, we didn’t need soothsayers. In a country whose entire revenues can do no more than service its debts, sobriety…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper