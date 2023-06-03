Just in: Police can’t declare me wanted, Auxiliary reacts from hideout





…says Makinde remains his benefactor

…promises to embrace peace, comply with reforms in PMS

By Adeola Badru

The sacked chairman of the disciplinary committee of the Park Management System, PMS, in Oyo State, Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi, has said the police cannot declare him wanted.

Better known as Auxiliary, Lamidi who has been declared wanted by the police for alleged gun-running, said Govrnor ‘Seyi Makinde, governor remains his destiny helper.

He added that he is committed to peace, noting that he would abide by whatever decision the governor takes on transport unions.

Reacting to the allegations of violence allegedly perpetrated by his boys few days ago in Ibadan, Auxiliary who spoke on Saturday morning from his hideout on a live radio programme in Ibadan, said, he is a peace-lover, who could not have turned the state to a theatre of war over the dissolution of the PMS by the governor.

On the position of the Oyo State Police that declared him wanted,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper