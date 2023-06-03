My heart goes out to families of victims of India train crash – Tinubu 





President Bola Tinubu has expressed heartfelt condolences with the people and the government of the Republic of India over a multiple train crash, which left over 280 passengers killed.

The incident, which involved two passenger trains and a goods train, occurred on Friday in the Indian city of Balasore, in the eastern state of Odisha.

Apart from those killed, over 900 others were injured in what has been described as one of the worst rail crashes in recent history.

Commisserating wih the families of the victims, Tinubu, in a statement issued on Saturday by his media aide, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, described the accident as “heartrending.”

Tinubu stated, “My heart goes to the families of those affected in the unfortunate and heartrending train crash in the Indian State of Odisha,” Tinubu was quoted as saying.

“We stand with India in brotherhood at this difficult time. The magnitude of the crash and the high casualty figure call for global support for India to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper