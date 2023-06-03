



The Director of Media and Publicity for the defunct All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, has asked Nigerian workers to ignore the call of the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero to embark on a protest over the subsidy removal.

Onanuga made this call in a statement issued via his verified Twitter handle on Saturday.

Recall that the NLC President had issued directives, proposing for a strike slated to commence Wednesday over the removal of fuel subsidy.

But, Onanuga stated that the Ajaero-led union is playing politics and acting the script of the opposition Labour Party, LP.

According to him, the protest was targeted at destabilising President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The statement partly, “NLC President Joe Ajaero has asked workers to go on strike next Wednesday over the removal of petrol subsidy, despite being privy to the distressing financial figures, which justified why subsidy ought to have been…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper