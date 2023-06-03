Obaseki: Ongoing devt of Museum of West African Art ‘ll transform Edo into Africa’s culture, tourism hub





The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said the development of the Museum of West African Art (MOWAA) will promote cultural renaissance and attract tourism receipts to the State in line with the government’s vision to reposition the State as West Africa’s culture and tourism hub.

Obaseki said this when he inspected ongoing construction work at the Museum of West African Art (MOWAA) project, in Benin City. He was accompanied by members of the bronze casters’ guild, woodcarvers’ guild, and tourism industry experts, among other stakeholders in the tourism industry.

Expressing satisfaction with the progress of work, the governor stated that the project would be transformational and position Edo as the centre of arts and culture in West Africa.

According to him, “I am glad we found both local and international partners who believed in this project and contributed immensely to making sure the project sees the light of day. We have members of the bronze casters…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper