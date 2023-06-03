Stop deceiving Nigerians with fake arrest of ESN commanders — IPoB warns security agencies





By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, NNEWI

THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, yesterday dismissed the claim of the arrest of four Eastern Security Network, ESN, commanders by Nigerian security agents, particularly the Police Navy and Army in Ogbaru, Local Government Area, Anambra State.

IPoB alleged that the security crisis in Ogbaru Local Government Area Anambra State which led to the attack of USA Embassy officials is the result of the war between the oil bunkering cabal and some politicians which polarized the security agencies, and IPoB and ESN are not part of the war in Ogbaru.

A statement on Saturday by IPoB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, entitled, “No ESN Commander was arrested by Nigeria compromised security agents at Ogbaru” alleged that Nigerian security agents made up of Police, Army, Navy and DSS, are deep in the war in Ogbaru LGA and that is why they allegedly refused to carry out an investigation into the attack on USA Embassy Staff convoy, claiming they…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper