Tinubu appoints Akume SGF, Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff, Hadejia, DCoS





FOUR days after he assumed power, President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, announced his first appointments.

He appointed former Benue State Governor, Senator George Akume as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF.

The President also appointed Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, as the Chief of Staff; and Senator Ibrahim Hadejia, a former deputy governor of Jigawa State, as the Deputy Chief of Staff.

The appointments were made public via a statement by Abiodun Oladunjoye, Director, Information, State House. Abuja.

According to the statement, the President announced the appointment during the meeting he held with Progressives Governors Forum, PGF, at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Akume was the immediate past Minister of Special Duties, under former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper