U-20 World Cup: Flying Eagles need self-confidence to beat South Korea — Analyst





Chika Obi, the sports analyst, says the Flying Eagles need self-confidence and determination to beat South Korea in the quarter-final at the ongoing under-20 World Cup in Argentina.

Obi made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Ota, Ogun.

NAN reports that the Flying Eagles of Nigeria will play against the South Korean team in one of the quarter-finals at the ongoing under-20 World Cup in Argentina.

NAN also recalls that the Flying Eagles beat Italy 2-0 in the group stage, while they also beat Argentina, the host country by 2-0 in the round of 16 to qualify for the quarter-final.

According to him, football is about self-confidence and determination to win over any opponent.

The sports analyst expressed optimism that the Flying Eagles of Nigeria would beat South Korea because their victory over Italy and Argentina would have given them more confidence to win the match.

“All that they need to win the South Korean team is…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper