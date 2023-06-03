When President Macron’s presidential jet landed in Ilorin!





… And Gov. Abdulrazaq moves to boost Agriculture in Kwara

By Onochie Anibeze

The sight of President Emmanuel Macro’s presidential jet parked at the Ilorin International Airport, Kwara State last Tuesday undoubtedly distinguished the gubernatorial inauguration in Kwara State from that in the 28 other states in the country the day before.

It was the first time an aircraft belonging to a foreign government, a world power for that matter, was landing in Ilorin. And when did any other Nigerian state pull such through? Strides in Kwara.

Whereas presidential delegations from other countries converged only in Abuja where President Bola Tinubu was inaugurated, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq’s excelling performance in his first four years easily distinguished Kwara as a point of interest for the government of France.

Indeed, for about eight hours the presidential jet which flew in a high powered delegation of the government of France put in a post-inauguration…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper