10th Assembly Speaker: Why North is uncomfortable with Gbajabiamila’s choice





By Mandara Sulayman

With the revelation by Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, that he knows nothing about what led to the micro zoning of leadership positions in the 10th National Assembly to certain persons, it is obvious the major force behind the move is outgoing Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The decision to micro zone the position of the Speaker of the 10th National Assembly to Hon. Tajudeen Abbas therefore oozes with the stench of disrespect to the heirachy in the 9th National Assembly and to the other four geopolitical zones in the country which should have been accorded the respect to decide among themselves who within them should take the leadership positions in the next Assembly.

In the National Assembly heirachy, the Senate President comes before the Speaker and should have been consulted on any decision regarding the future of the legislature more so as Ahmed Lawan has been re-elected to the Senate and is going to be part and parcel of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper