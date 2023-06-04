10TH NASS: Tinubu moves against double nominations on Inauguration Day





*Begs Lawan, Gbaja to end zoning rebellion

* Yari, Kalu, Izunaso group, rival body hold marathon meetings

By Henry Umoru

AHEAD of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly on June 13, President Bola Tinubu may have given the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, a definite assignment to ensure that double nominations were avoided in both chambers on that day.

Analysts, at the weekend, interpreted this to mean that the President believed that this was the only way the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) could win all relevant Principal Officers’ positions in the incoming National Assembly.

It was gathered that Tinubu gave the tall order at the Presidential Villa on Thursday night, just as the Presiding Officers were said to have told the President that there was no way a zoning arrangement which excludes the North-Central and gives two slots to the North-West would…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper