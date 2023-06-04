22 pregnant girls, 2 babies rescued as soldiers raid baby factory in Abia





. As Otti commends Army, vows to end menace

By Steve Oko

Twenty two pregnant girls and two babies were rescued Sunday when soldiers from 14 Brigade Ohafia, raided a baby factory located at Umunkpeyi Nvosi in Isiala-Ngwa Local Government Area of Abia State.

The baby factory operated by one Mrs Mma, now on the run, was said to have thrived in the area despite reports to security agencies.

Troops on arrival at the facility rescued 22 ladies out of which 21 are pregnant and two babies (a boy and a girl).

Some of the Items found in the place include; a Tiger generator, a stretcher, gas cylinder, a bag of rice, 4 cartoon of tin tomatoes, 5 litres of vegetable oil, two bags of garri and soup ingredients.”

According to Army source, the raid was following an intelligence report that “the owner of the factory was selling some of these babies to criminal agents for ritual purposes, and others for child trafficking.”

The source said the operator of the factory was reported…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper