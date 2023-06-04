Arase gives hope to junior police lawyers, others, says commission‘ll review their status





…Announces establishment of compliance monitoring Unit under his direct supervision

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Dr. Solomon Arase, (IGP Rtd), has promised to look into and review the status of qualified lawyers serving in the Nigeria Police Force and appearing in Courts with the ranks of Corporals, Sergeants and Inspectors.

This is just as he announced that the Commission is setting up a Compliance Monitoring Unit directly under his supervision for effectiveness and efficiency, to ensure the Police Complaints Response Units promptly attends to public complaints.

He also said the cases of other junior Police Officers who acquired additional certificates in other disciplines while in service will also receive the attention of the Commission.

Dr. Arase noted that this will give the Officers the required self-confidence to perform better.

He spoke in Abuja when he received the leadership of the Unity Bar, (Nigerian Bar…





