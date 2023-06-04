Commission changes leadership ahead of Tinubu’s assent





*Appeals to Tinubu for assent

ABUJA –A new leadership has emerged in the National Commission for the Coordination and Control of Proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons, NATCOM even as a bill passed recently by the National Assembly for its establishment is still awaiting the assent of President Bola Tinubu.

The commission’s states commandants and some stakeholders at their 2023 Strategic and Stakeholders meeting in Abuja, on Saturday, named Dr. Adejare Adegbenro, as the new acting Director General, after passing a vote of no confidence on Dr. Baba Mohammed, who was the commission’s acting Director General before the meeting.

Although,Dr Baba Mohammed was conspicuously absent at the event,the Secretary-General of the commission,Dr Fidel Agaba, while reading the Standing Committee of the commission, explained that the action was meant to reposition NATCOM for efficiency.

He further explained that the sack of Mohammed and his subsequent…





