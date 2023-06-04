Delta Guber candidate Agbi dumps NNPP, joins PDP





By Paul Olayemi

The governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the just concluded gubernatorial election in Delta State, Engr. Chief Goodnews Agbi, PhD, has officially resigned from his membership of the party under which he contested the 2023 general election.

Agbi also announced his defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with his teeming supporters across the state.

The former NNPP governorship candidate, one of the major opposition figures in state, was a founding chieftain of PDP before leaving the party several years ago for the opposition.

In a resignation letter addressed to the national chairman of NNPP, the renowned educationist turned politician, said he was joining PDP in the overall interest of bringing true development to all parts of the state.

He stated that he was joining forces with Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s PDP to consolidate the enviable achievements of the immediate past governor of the state, Dr Ifeanyi…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper