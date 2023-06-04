Four ex-govs suffer backlash one week after leaving office





By Dickson Omobola, Marie-Therese Nanlong, Peter Duru & Steve Oko

Few days after the inauguration of 28 new and returning governors across the nation’s six geo-political zones, a flurry of backlash greeted the exit of four former governors. This commenced after four of the 18 new governors triggered moves to undo their predecessors’ blueprints.

The former governors are Dr Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Samuel Ortom (Benue) and Darius Ishaku (Taraba).

In separate developments, their successors have ordered that state’s bank accounts and its agencies’ be frozen. There have also been immediate suspensions of local government chairmen, dissolution of parastatals and agencies’ Governing Boards among others.

Bank accounts

In Abia, Governor Alex Otti ordered the immediate freezing of all bank accounts of the state government and those of its agencies domiciled in every bank and financial institution across the state and the federation.

Otti…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper