If Obafemi Awolowo were President Bola Tinubu





By Owei Lakemfa

Chief Obafemi Awolowo, affectionately called Awo, was the programmatic politician who had change as mantra and believed that politics must serve the mass of the people. His philosophy of governance was encapsulated in the slogan: Life More Abundant, LMA.

In turn, his followers had so much trust in him that some lost their lives in the streets while defending his legacy when he was imprisoned from 1963 to 1966. Some of his followers so revered Awo that they swore he sometimes appeared in the moon. On such occasions, the faithful crowded the streets to catch a glimpse of him in the moon.

Awo brought so much development to the Western Region when he was the Premier from 1954-1959 that his administration became the yardstick by which other regions were measured in the First Republic.

Progressive politics in Nigeria was championed during the colonial times by Herbert Macaulay who challenged the British colonialists and defended the people against bad…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper